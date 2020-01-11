Educational event brings crop and grain marketing information to local and regional producers

HAMBURG, Minn. (KEYC) - University of Minnesota Extension educators held an educational session on crops and grain Marketing in Hamburg earlier today to help producers get the most out of their crops.
Farmers gathered at the Hamburg Community Center next to the fire station to discuss current crop production and grain marketing information, including a program made to get producers higher prices for their product.
“How to get $4.00 corn. It goes for an 18-month period so it goes from pre-harvest to rolling hedges forward to post-harvest and the idea is, maybe you don’t get $4.00 corn upfront, but as you do all the three activities, your ending price will be closer to $4.00,” said University of Minnesota extension educator, David Bau.
The first step in the process is pre-harvest pricing.
“We try to tell them to lock in a future when the December corn gets to $4.00, $4.10, $4.20, and if you lock that futures price in in December you can roll it forward to a July contract, with a carry you get positive increase of price there and you also have a basis improvement, so those two things will get you up from $3.60 corn to hopefully $4.00 cash corn,” said Bau.
Information was presented on a budding industry that is taking it one step at a time.
“We’re looking at trying to get farmers as educated with industrial hemp as we possibly can. There’s a lot of new rules, both the federal rules and the state rules, and where we’re going in 2020 with hemp production,” said Anthony Cortilet, Minnesota Department of Agriculture supervisor of noxious weed and hemp program.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is transitioning into the new year and new rules by working with the United States Department of Agriculture and relaying messages from Minnesota producers.
“We’ve talked with USDA, we’re going to continue our pilot program for 2020 because the 2018 farm bill allowed us a year extension for that,” said Cortilet.
More information regarding the $4 dollar corn program can be found here.
