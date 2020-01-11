Free entrepreneurship training coming to Brown County

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) -
The Regional Center for Entrepreneurial (RCEF) facilitation is a nonprofit organization that provides confidential training, consulting and counseling for small business owners and start up businesses for free.
Now collaborating with the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce, RCEF’s services have come to Brown County.
“Well this is really a grassroots approach to helping entrepreneurs. Its free and confidential you don’t have to have anything in your hand... if you have something in your basement or garage and you want to get it out. That’s where we come in," said RCEF Executive Director Bryan Stading.
Those interested will be sitting down with Jim Jensen, a business consultant for RCEF for several years. As your mentor he will help put together a road map for your success.
“Even if they are just thinking maybe I can use a little help…maybe just get some input on ideas…it’s all confidential, working together we can come up with some pretty good plans," said Jensen.
And consulting doesn't stop at just the beginning.
“Then we track it and make sure it’s working. Meet occasionally when ever its comfortable for the consultant and the entrepreneur, then we might need to tweak things or come up with new ideas," continued Jensen.
“In seen previous employment I’ve seen some of the success stories they’ve had over in St. James and Sherbern," said Brown County Administrator Sam Hansen.
“This is not just about New Ulm. This is about all of Brown County and really helping everyone in the county," added New Ulm Chamber of Commerce President, Michael Looft.
Jenson will be available for mentoring sessions Tuesday and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce in New Ulm and available by appointment.
“We want to get the main street strong again in rural towns and Brown County," said Jensen.
