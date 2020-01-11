Loyola to honor, induct 10 new members into Activities Hall of Fame

FILE — Loyola Catholic School announced that it will be honoring 10 new members to the Loyola Activities Hall of Fame at halftime during the boys’ varsity basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 11, in the Fitzgerald Gym in Mankato. (Source: Loyola Catholic School)
By Jake Rinehart | January 10, 2020 at 7:59 PM CST - Updated January 10 at 7:59 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Loyola Catholic School recently announced that it will be honoring and inducting 10 new members to the Loyola Activities Hall of Fame at halftime during the boys’ varsity basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 11, in the Fitzgerald Gym in Mankato.

“We are honored to recognize athletes, coaches, and artists for outstanding achievement in fine arts and athletics at Loyola,” said John Landkamer, Loyola Activites Director. “Their stories are a testimony to the rich history and success of activities at Loyola.”

The new honorees join 10 others who have been recognized for their excellence in athletics or fine arts at Loyola Catholic School.

The new inductees include:

Inductee Class
Kim (Sheldon) Brunmeier 1992
Sarah (Price) Boyle 2005
Stephanie (Price) Reneau 2008
Kevin Mettler 1985
Dan Ward 1991
Truc Ho 2004
Kim Rotchadl (Fine Arts) 1975
Bridget Hermer (Fine Arts) 1980
Dale Compton (Coach) 1991
Chris Biehn (Coach)

