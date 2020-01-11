Public invited to fourth Building Bridges Casual Conversation

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — The public is invited to the fourth Building Bridges Casual Conversation of the season from 5 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Graffiti Corner in Fairmont.
Attendees are encouraged to share ideas and make connections during this informal opportunity with English Language Learners through casual conversations.
A special discussion topic to be included will concern refugee resettlement, which requires consent from both state and local governments and is scheduled to be submitted to the federal government by Jan. 31.
Contact the Fairmont Community Education and Recreation at (507) 235-3141 for more information about Building Bridges Casual Conversations.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.