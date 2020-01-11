South Central Minnesota Clean Energy Council hosts climate change forum

NORTH MANKATO Minn. (KEYC) — The South Central Minnesota Clean Energy Council continued the hot topic of climate change at its discussion forum on Friday morning.
Ways to implement transitions to cleaner energy in the state were discussed by environmental advocates, county commissioners, developers, business leaders and concerned citizens attending the forum.
Electric vehicle usage and availability was another topic, as Minnesota’s number one contributor to greenhouse gas emissions comes from transportation.
Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato) spoke about Gov. Tim Walz’s goal to make all of the state’s energy carbon-free by 2050, as well as addressing how requiring car manufacturers to offer more hybrid and fully electric vehicles could catapult that change.
Frentz continued by stressing the importance of having public hearings, like the forum.
“We are asking the Senate leadership to hold hearings on climate change and the causes and effects and solution. I think that’s good for Minnesota to let the people and the public come to the Senate, hear what the evidence is and make their own decision on how we go forward,” Frentz said.
