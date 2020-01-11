VINE Faith in Action to host presentation about hearing loss

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — VINE Faith in Action is scheduled to host a presentation about hearing loss on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the VINE Adult Community Center in Mankato.
Mankato Clinic Audiologists Tracy Altmann and Amanda Bohn will be presenting 'Hearing Loss and How to Treat It."
The two will discuss how audiologists can perform tests to determine which portion of the hearing is affected and to what degree. They can also provide solutions and recommendations to improve hearing and quality of life for patients.
Altmann and Bohn will discuss hearing loss in great detail and the impact it can have on you, in addition to answering questions from the audience.
This event is free for VINE members and available to the public for a fee of $5. Registration for this event is required and should be submitted prior to the registration deadline of Wednesday, Jan. 15.
For more information or to register, visit www.VineVolunteers.com or call (507) 386-5586.
