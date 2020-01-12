League of women voters discuss census and upcoming legislative session

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm League of Women Voters discussed key bills and issues coming in the 2020 legislative session at their forum.
Attendees voiced questions and concerns to the Minnesota League of Women Voters Civic Engagement Director Nick Harper and Census and Redistricting Coordinator Paul Huffman.
Huffman stressed the importance of making sure the under-counted, such as minorities and young people in the census are accounted for this year.
“What is counted in the census this year immediately gets turned around into the requirements for how many representatives each state gets," stated Huffman.
Harper added how the Census is essential for drawing district boundary lines that effect which communities are represented/
“A lot of Minnesotans are looking for a fair system of governance and an open system," Harper said while discussing how in the last few decades there has not been fair representation due to redistricting.
Census Day is April 1st, 2020.
