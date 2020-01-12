Mankato Craft Beer Expo draws over 1500 people

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 8th Annual Mankato Craft Beer expo kicked off with plenty of beer and people.
People enjoyed roaming among the over 45 beer vendors present, learning and tasting various craft beer samples. As well as taking in music, a silent auction and food vendors.
“We’ve got over 45 breweries here today, over 1500 attendees, enjoying all this lovely beer. And getting out of the cold more importantly right have some fun listen to music and drink some beer,” said Mark Opdahl founder of Chop Liver Craft Beer Festivals, whom hosted the event.
Opdahl has been putting on beer festivals throughout the state, brought the festival to Mankato when Tim Tupy, founder of Mankato Brewery approached him with the idea.
A wide variety of local Minnesota beers were present as well as craft selections from across the country.
