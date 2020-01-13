Cherry Creek Inc. support culinary students with Taste of Winter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Garrick Rudolf from Cherry Creek Inc. joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the Taste of Winter event and their partnership with South Central College.
The event takes place on January 16 at the Cambria Gallery in the River Hills Mall.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with appetizers and specialty drinks provided by Cherry Creek.
At 6:00 pm vehicles provided by Snell will bring participants to the first house, in groups of 10-15 people.
With 4 total home visits, each stop will include a small plate entree prepared by the South Central Culinary Students and served in a kitchen designed by Cherry Creek.
Vehicles will return to the Cambria Gallery by 9:30 p.m., ending the evening with dessert and a raffle.
All of the proceeds will go towards to support culinary students at South Central College
For more information visit https://www.cherrycreek.build/ticket/taste-of-winter-ticket
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.