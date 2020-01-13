Man accused of beating his 9-year-old daughter with wire charged with child abuse

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Charges are filed in Blue Earth County against a man accused of beating his 9-year-old daughter with a wire.
According to a criminal complaint, the child told a mandated reporter last week that 38-year-old Jean Ntirenganya hit her with a wire, causing a bruise.
The complaint shows investigators were called to the man’s residence the next day with new injuries being observed on the child. She said that Ntirenganya slapped and punched her in the head and that he threatened to kill her.
A witness told investigators they were scared because they didn't want the child to die.
The complaint says Ntirenganya seemed to admit the beatings happened and gave officers a wire when they questioned him in person.
He’s charged with felony threats of violence, gross misdemeanor malicious punishment of a child, two counts of fifth-degree misdemeanor assault along with obstructing the legal process.
