Mankato authorities find man accused of assault and threatening to kill with knife

A criminal complaint says he spat at an officer and yelled profanities at the arresting officers on January 9.

By Sean Morawczynski | January 13, 2020 at 7:08 AM CST - Updated January 13 at 7:08 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Mankato locate and arrest the man accused of assaulting and threatening to kill two people while he was holding a knife at a Mankato hotel last week.

37-year-old Brent Steinkopf is charged with 4th-degree felony assault of a peace officer and a gross misdemeanor of obstructing the legal process following his arrest in Mankato.

The latest charges are in addition to the second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence charges stemming from the alleged incident last week.

No court date is currently listed on the state register.

