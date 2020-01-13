Mankato authorities find man accused of assault and threatening to kill with knife

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Mankato locate and arrest the man accused of assaulting and threatening to kill two people while he was holding a knife at a Mankato hotel last week.
37-year-old Brent Steinkopf is charged with 4th-degree felony assault of a peace officer and a gross misdemeanor of obstructing the legal process following his arrest in Mankato.
A criminal complaint says he spat at an officer and yelled profanities at the arresting officers on January 9.
The latest charges are in addition to the second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence charges stemming from the alleged incident last week.
No court date is currently listed on the state register.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.