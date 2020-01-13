Mankato City Council to hold public hearing on proposed road construction projects

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato residents can comment on some of the city’s proposed road construction projects at Monday night’s council meeting.
The city is recommending improvements for five capital investment projects within Mankato.
Four of those involve city roads, including the intersection at Pohl and Stadium Roads, as well as improvements to Parkway Avenue, Belle Avenue, and Glenview Avenue.
The fifth is the continued reconstruction of Germania Park.
Council meets Monday night at 7:00 p.m. at the Mankato Intergovernmental Center’s Mankato Room.
