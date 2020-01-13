Mankato radio personality ready to start new chapter

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A local radio legend sat down with KEYC to discuss what’s next after a big change in life.
After stops junior college, broadcasting school and eventually his first on-air job in Fairmont, Minnesota, TJ Palesotti found himself in Mankato, hoping to stay for a few years before moving on to the next market.
Here we are over 20 years later, still in Mankato where Palesotti has developed roots.
A native of Mound, Minnesota, he always thought he would head closer to home.
“When I hit Mankato I realized this is a good community with a lot going on. We got married, starting having children, the roots started getting set and we decided this is where we wanted to stay so we tried to lock it in as long as possible.”
All good things must come to an end, however.
Just over a week ago, Palesotti and Radio Mankato parted ways, leaving many in the community wondering what the on-air personality is going to do next.
“There’s that old cliché saying if you love what you do, you won’t work a day in your life. I’ve been lucky enough to not work a day in my life in 24 years. What is the next thing for me that is not going to be working? That’s going to be me loving what I do? I got a little time to figure it out. Until then, I’ll keep checking things off that list.”
Palesotti says some of his favorite memories of working for Radio Mankato were being part of Rib Fest Mankato from its inception year to the present day, raising money for Children’s Hospitals on the radio and being out within the community at various events.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.