Minnesota State’s Sowder named WCHA Rookie of the Week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State Mavericks freshman forward Lucas Sowder was named WCHA Rookie of the Week on Monday afternoon.
The Trinity, Florida, native helped the Mavericks sweep conference opponents Ferris State on the road over the weekend. In the two-game series, Sowder tallied three points, that included one goal and two assists.
This is the second time this season that Sowder has been named WCHA Rookie of the Week.
The No. 3 ranked Mavericks will travel to Bowling Green, Ohio, for a pair of road games against Bowling Green on Friday, Jan. 17, and Saturday, Jan. 18.
