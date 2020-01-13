Minnesota State’s Sowder named WCHA Rookie of the Week

Minnesota State Mavericks freshman forward Lucas Sowder was named WCHA Rookie of the Week for the second time during the 2019-2020 WCHA Men's Hockey season on Monday, January 13, 2020. (WCHA Photo) (Source: Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA)/WCHA)
By Jake Rinehart | January 13, 2020 at 4:55 PM CST - Updated January 13 at 5:03 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State Mavericks freshman forward Lucas Sowder was named WCHA Rookie of the Week on Monday afternoon.

The Trinity, Florida, native helped the Mavericks sweep conference opponents Ferris State on the road over the weekend. In the two-game series, Sowder tallied three points, that included one goal and two assists.

This is the second time this season that Sowder has been named WCHA Rookie of the Week.

The No. 3 ranked Mavericks will travel to Bowling Green, Ohio, for a pair of road games against Bowling Green on Friday, Jan. 17, and Saturday, Jan. 18.

