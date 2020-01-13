Monthly crystal fair comes to Old Town Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Christy’s Crystals located on North Riverfront Drive in Old Town Mankato hosted it’s monthly crystal fair.
On the second weekend of each month on Saturdays and Sundays, various artists bring items to browse like homemade orgone pyramids, jewelry and more.
There is also opportunity for attendees to explore psychic and tarot readings and healings.
“Its for everybody, if you’re just a rock hunter, if you want something spiritual, need a little guidance, we are open to every person and every rock of life. Definitely stop in,” said Tracy Cummings whom works Christy.
Christy has hosted fairs like this for the past 15 years, this being its first in the new, old town location.
The shop itself is open Wednesdays through Fridays.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.