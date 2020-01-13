New Ulm offers lots of activities for the winter in town and at Flandrau State Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sarah Warmka from the New Ulm Chamber joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss winter activities in New Ulm, including Schell Brewery’s Ice Bar.
New Ulm has snowmobile trails and bike trails for fat-tire bikes. Flandreau park has trails for hiking and cross-country skiing.
A new event this year is Schell Brewery’s Ice Bar on Feb.16. There will be an ice bar with a five-course meal that you enjoy outside. The bar will be at the brewery’s grounds, behind the mansion.
Braised is a week-long event in New Ulm, and will be in Mankato and St. Peter as well. Between Feb. 17 - Feb. 22, at participating restaurants, there will be unique dishes and an exclusive beer from Schell’s that are only available that week.
To learn more about all of the exciting events coming to New Ulm, visit https://www.newulm.com/
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.