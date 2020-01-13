‘Joker’ tops Oscar nominations with 11; 3 other films get 10

By JAKE COYLE | January 13, 2020 at 7:24 AM CST - Updated January 13 at 8:47 AM

(AP/Gray News) - Todd Phillips’ much-debated supervillain origin story and R-rated box-office smash “Joker” topped all films with 11 Academy Awards nominations on Monday.

Vying for second place with 10 nominations apiece are three films: Martin Scorsese’s elegiac crime epic “The Irishman,” Quentin Tarantino’s 1960s Los Angeles fairy tale “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” and Sam Mendes’ World War I tale "1917. "

The nominations had some surprises, with Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce missing out on their first Oscar nominations.

Former President Barack Obama has a favorite among the documentary features nominees. “American Factory,” a Netflix documentary presented by the Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground, was nominated.

Obama tweeted, “It’s the kind of story we don’t see often enough, and it’s exactly what Michelle and I hope to achieve with Higher Ground.”

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on on Feb. 9 in Los Angeles.

Nominations include:

Best picture

  • “The Irishman”
  • “Joker”
  • “1917”
  • “Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood”
  • “Parasite”
  • “Ford V Ferrari”
  • “Jojo Rabbit”
  • “Little Women”
  • “Marriage Story”

Directing

  • Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
  • Todd Phillips, “Joker”
  • Sam Mendes, “1917”
  • Quentin Tarantino, “Once upon a Time...in Hollywood”
  • Bonb Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Leading actress

  • Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
  • Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
  • Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
  • Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
  • Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Leading actor

  • Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once upon a Time...in Hollywood”
  • Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
  • Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker"
  • Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Supporting actress

  • Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
  • Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
  • Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
  • Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
  • Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Supporting actor

  • Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
  • Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
  • Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
  • Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
  • Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.