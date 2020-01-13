Snow Kato Days aims to include winter enthusiasm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Winter enthusiasts now have a town festival to rally around.
The first annual Snow Kato Days is scheduled to begin on Friday, Jan. 17, and runs through Jan. 26.
Snow Kato Days is a local business booster that is accompanied by dozens of events.
Visit Mankato decided to start planning the event in March 2018 after many calls came in asking for a winter town festival or event.
“This is an opportunity to show that you aren’t hibernating in the wintertime," Visit Mankato President Anna Thill said. "It’s an opportunity to get out and about and support your local businesses and have some fun in the snow, the cold. We don’t have to stay cozied inside all the time with that hot cocoa, coffee or whatever else people are drinking these days.”
Navigate to Visit Mankato’s event webpage to learn more about the even and see what events are going on and when.
