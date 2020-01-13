St. Peter Motel project awarded $6,200 for security

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Partners for Affordable Housing receives grant funding to fully upgrade security at its St. Peter Motel project.
The nonprofit repurposed the former motel to serve as a safe haven for victims of domestic abuse and sex trafficking.
Open Your Hearts the Hungry and Homeless, a statewide organization that provides financial support to groups like Partners for Affordable Housing, is awarding $6,200 to provide surveillance technology for the St. Peter motel project.
