Waseca Junior/Senior High School evacuated following bomb threat

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Students and staff at Waseca Junior/Senior High School were evacuated Monday following a written bomb threat.
Around 10 a.m. Monday, a student notified an administrator that they found the threat written on the wall of a boy’s bathroom, according to school staff.
“We were in contact with the police immediately,” Waseca Public Schools Superintendent Tom Lee said. “We made some headway on that investigation, but we couldn’t determine exactly the nature of (the threat), and at that point we had to say 'OK, everybody’s gotta get out.”
Students were transported to the Central Building, which formerly housed the high school, on East Elm Ave. for the remainder of the day, or until parents picked them up. Students who drove to school were allowed to drive home.
All evening sports and activities were canceled Monday due to the threat.
Monday afternoon, Waseca Police and several neighboring K9 units searched the facilities for anything suspicious.
Police believe there is no active threat at this time, but the incident remains under investigation.
Lee says school will resume on Tuesday as usual.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.