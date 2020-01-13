Water main break in upper North Mankato closes roads

By noon the break was repaired and water is back on.

By Lauren Andrego | January 13, 2020 at 1:02 PM CST - Updated January 13 at 1:02 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Some brief road closures in North Mankato Monday morning, as crews worked on a water main break in upper North Mankato.

A portion of James Drive near the North Mankato campus of South Central College was closed after city officials discovered a break in a water main.

Officials say streets should be reopened in a few hours.

Anyone with questions can call the North Mankato Public Works Department

