Blue Earth County seeking public feedback regarding updated MHMP

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — Blue Earth County recently announced that it has completed an updated draft of the county’s Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan (MHMP), as required by federal law, and is now inviting the public to review and give feedback of the drafted plan before it is submitted to the State of Minnesota and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for review.
The plan review and commenting period will be open to the public until Jan. 24.
The Blue Earth County MHMP is a multi-jurisdictional plan that covers Blue Earth County, including the cities of Amboy, Eagle Lake, Good Thunder, Lake Crystal, Madison Lake, Mankato, Mapleton, Pemberton, Skyline, St. Clair and Vernon Center.
The plan, which is updated every five years to remain eligible for federal hazard mitigation grant programs, addresses how to mitigate against hazards that have the potential to inflict vast economic loss and personal hardship. These hazards include tornadoes, flooding, wildfires, blizzards. straight-line winds, ice storms and droughts.
More information about the drafted plan can be found by visiting Blue Earth County’s MHMP webpage.
