Former Mankato educator announced as MDE Deputy Commissioner

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) — A former social studies teacher at Mankato Area Public Schools was announced as the Deputy Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) on Thursday, Jan. 9.
Dr. Heather Mueller was announced as deputy commissioner by MDE Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker on Thursday, Jan. 9, in Roseville.
“I am excited to expand my role at the Minnesota Department of Education,” Mueller said. “I can still remember my first day as a classroom teacher and coaching my first cheerleading squad. Throughout it all, I continue to see the immense impact of education on students, educators and families. I consistently strive to ensure that our students have access to an education that fully and intentionally prepares them for the challenges and opportunities they face in life. Equity, partnership and support continue to guide me now as Deputy Commissioner. I am honored to serve Minnesota.”
Mueller began her career in education at Mankato Area Public Schools, where she taught social studies. During her time in Mankato, Mueller worked as a continuous improvement coach, professional development coordinator and the director of teaching and learning.
Mueller earned a doctorate of education in leadership degree from St. Mary’s University. Prior to that, she had earned her specialist K-12 administrative license, a master’s degree in educational leadership and a bachelor’s degree in social studies from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.