Fruit, vegetable farmer-to-farmer gathering to be hosted in St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The University of Minnesota Extension and Sustainable Farming Association’s Cannon River Chapter recently announced that they will co-host a farmer-to-farmer gathering for fruit and vegetable growers at the Nicollet County Health and Human Services Building in St. Peter on Feb. 12.
The gathering is scheduled to run from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will include lunch.
Organizers say the event will allow fruit and vegetable growers the opportunity to connect in an informal space. The goals of the gathering include, but are not limited to, reflecting on the 2019 season, sharing insights and new ideas, learning about ongoing research in fruits and vegetables and building future collaborations.
Anyone interested in attending should RSVP by visiting the University of Minnesota Extension’s event webpage.
The Nicollet County Health and Human Services Building is located at 622 South Front Street in St. Peter.
Visit KEYC’s Community Calendar for information about other upcoming events.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.