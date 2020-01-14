Iowa Lakes Community College to host annual high school jazz band contest

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) — Iowa Lakes Community College will be hosting its annual Jazz Band Contest for high school on Jan. 23 and Jan. 24 at its Estherville Campus.
Students from area schools will perform and compete for top honors in Class 2A, Class 3A and Class 4A.
Performances will be hosted in the gymnasium on the Estherville Campus of Iowa Lakes Community College.
A detailed schedule with performance times for each group will be released at a later date, according to the Music Department at Iowa Lakes Community College.
The annual Jazz Band Contest is free and open to the public.
Visit Iowa Lakes Community College’s event webpage for more information.
