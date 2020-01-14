Martin Luther College holds off Concordia-Moorhead’s late comeback

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The Martin Luther College Knights men’s basketball team hosted the Concordia-Moorhead Cobbers on Monday evening in New Ulm.
The Knights kept the game out of reach from the Cobbers for most of the contest, as they shed a late first-half surge from the Cobbers to lead 38-34 at halftime.
Concordia-Moorhead would move into the driver’s seat coming out of halftime as they built a 52-48 lead, but Martin Luther’s Jack Heichelbech would help the Knights battle back with 10 points in the second half of play.
The Knights led by a score of 67-62 heading into the final 60 seconds of play, but Josh Tomlin would put the game out of reach for the Cobbers, as he went a perfect 6-6 from the free-throw line in the final 33 seconds of regulation.
Martin Luther would go on to earn the 73-72 victory and snap a five-game losing streak.
The Knights were led in by Austin DeNoyer, who finished the contest with 14 points, five rebounds and three assists. Jack Heichelbech would provide an additional 14 points, while Ian Paulsen would add 11 points, five rebounds, six assists, four blocks and two steals in 24 minutes of play.
Concordia-Moorhead’s Bryden Urie led all scorers with 15 points, while also contributing nine rebounds for his team.
The Martin Luther College men’s basketball team will return to the hardwood against Crown College at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, in St. Bonifacius, Minnesota.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.