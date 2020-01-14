2020 Minnesota Ag Expo set for January 22, 23

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2020 Minnesota Ag Expo is coming up on January 22 and 23 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center and the theme this year is resiliency.
The Minnesota Ag Expo is a joint effort between Minnesota Soybean Growers Association and the Minnesota Corn Growers Association. The two associations will have their annual meetings along with a trade show, educational sessions and speakers.
Elected officials at the regional and state level, including Governor Tim Walz, will be present giving associations and producers the opportunity to talk to elected officials about the state of the agricultural industries.
“That’s kind of the main theme and the topic is how we’re doing here with the tough times farmers have been facing the last couple years and how we get some marketing advice for these tougher times, financial advice for the tougher times and just how farmers can deal with the issues they’re working through,”said executive director of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association, Joe Smentek.
More details on the Minnesota Ag Expo can be found through the link attached here.
