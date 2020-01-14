North Mankato to host informative meeting on pollinator gardens

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato is hosting an informational meeting on pollinator gardens Wednesday.
The meeting comes after the city planning commission voted to table a city code amendment in December that would require residents to file an application to create pollinator gardens on private property.
Members of the Greenspace Committee will be present at the meeting which is 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Fire Station.
An addition meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the police annex including an update on the prairie restorations at Benson and Bluff Parks.
