Police: Fatal shooting in Rochester drug-related

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) - Police say fatal shooting in Rochester was drug-related. The shooting happened Friday afternoon outside an apartment building.
Twenty-four-year-old Trevor Boysen was killed as he sat in his car outside the Quarters Apartments. Authorities say the shooting happened during a marijuana deal.
At least six shots were fired. KTTC-TV reports police arrested an 18-year-old man who lives in the apartment building.
Officials say he was found with a handgun that investigators believe was used in the shooting.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.