Police: Fatal shooting in Rochester drug-related

The shooting happened Friday afternoon outside an apartment building

January 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM CST - Updated January 14 at 2:00 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) - Police say fatal shooting in Rochester was drug-related. The shooting happened Friday afternoon outside an apartment building.

Twenty-four-year-old Trevor Boysen was killed as he sat in his car outside the Quarters Apartments. Authorities say the shooting happened during a marijuana deal.

At least six shots were fired. KTTC-TV reports police arrested an 18-year-old man who lives in the apartment building.

Officials say he was found with a handgun that investigators believe was used in the shooting.

