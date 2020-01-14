School counselors and psychologists work together to identify and help students with mental illness

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - School psychologist Dr. Kevin Haggerty joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss how he works with school counselors to identify students with mental illness.
Haggerty works with special education services to identify students with disabilities and find their needs. He works with general education students to help them as well.
Needs have grown for more attention to mental health, especially in the early childhood stage.
Haggerty says kids need consistency and structure to help with their behavior.
Students are referred to school psychologists by their parents, teachers, counselors or the students themselves.
