UMN Extension announces 7 small grain workshops coming to southern Minnesota

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — The University of Minnesota Extension recently announced that it is scheduled to host seven small grain workshops across southern Minnesota in February to address successful small grain management.
Presenters may vary by location but will include Jochum Wiersma, University of Minnesota Extension small grain specialist, and Jared Goplen, University of Minnesota Extension crops educator.
“Whether you are a farmer or crop consultant already producing small grains, or a farmer looking for another crop to add to the rotation, these workshops are for you,” Goplen said. “Workshops will focus on production agronomics, variety selection, and economics, and include an open-forum discussion for related topics and on-farm experiences.”
Lunch is included at all workshops, except the workshop at the Mora, Minnesota, location.
Registration is free and is strongly encouraged by staff to assist with meal planning. Anyone interested in attending one of the seven workshops can register by visiting the University of Minnesota Extension’s event webpage or by contacting Jared Goplen at (320) 589-1711 x2128 or by email at gople007@umn.edu.
A full list of event details can be found below.
Visit the University of Minnesota Extension’s website for more information and to view a full list of all upcoming events.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.