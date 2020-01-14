Waseca reacts to Small Business Revolution top five results

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday morning, Waseca residents learned their city was not selected as one of the final five cities in the Small Business Revolution competition.
Each year, the business makeover show gives one small town and its businesses $500,000.
Waseca made the top ten out of thousands of applicants from across the country.
While residents didn’t get the news they were hoping for, local business owners like Carrie Sharp, who owns Trio Coffee, Wine and Ale House, said the competition helped put the city name on the map.
“This has been such an amazing opportunity for our town, and it has brought so many people together," Sharp said.
Waseca Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ann Fitch said Waseca is going to be okay.
“We have different opportunities for new business owners here, and we have a great network of seasoned entrepreneurs and business owners here," she said.
Fitch is already looking ahead.
“What’s next is we keep moving forward with the momentum and the excitement that we’ve had for the last eight weeks," she said.
Sharp said the experience has also helped local businesses utilize social media to support the city.
“Because it isn’t just about the small businesses. It’s also about our community. It’s about promoting each other," Sharp said.
Residents and small business owners alike are still encouraging those to use the hashtag “My Waseca” to keep the momentum going.
Small towns in California, New York, Montana, South Dakota and Oregon were selected in the top five.
