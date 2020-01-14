YWCA Mankato announces 2020 Women of Distinction honorees

Yurie Hong was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, and is a second-generation Korean American. Hong began teaching at Gustavus Adolphus College in 2007, where she is currently the chair of the Greek, Latin and Classical Studies Department and is an active member of the Gender, Women, and Sexuality Studies Program. In early 2017, Hong founded Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato, a nonpartisan group that is dedicated to making people’s lives better and creating a more sustainable, equitable and inclusive world through positive progressive action.