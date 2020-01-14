YWCA Mankato announces 2020 Women of Distinction honorees

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — YWCA Mankato announced the 2020 Women of Distinction honorees Tuesday afternoon.
Margo Wallace Druschel, Yurie Hong and Jean Keenan were announced as the honorees, while Dr. Deb Bobendrier will also be recognized as a Young Woman of Distinction by YWCA Mankato.
The event and award ceremony has been scheduled for April 2 at the Mayo Clinic Health System, Event Center, and is presented by Jones Metal, Inc.
Tickets for the event are available by visiting YWCA Mankato’s website or by calling (507) 345-4629. Tickets will be available for purchase through March 26 or until they have sold out.
Margo Wallace Druschel moved to the greater Mankato area 10 years ago from coastal Massachusetts. She is a Steering Committee member and a participant in Mankato Fair Trade, while also working at Gustavus Adolphus College for six years before moving to Minnesota State University, Mankato’s new University Advising Center.
Yurie Hong was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, and is a second-generation Korean American. Hong began teaching at Gustavus Adolphus College in 2007, where she is currently the chair of the Greek, Latin and Classical Studies Department and is an active member of the Gender, Women, and Sexuality Studies Program. In early 2017, Hong founded Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato, a nonpartisan group that is dedicated to making people’s lives better and creating a more sustainable, equitable and inclusive world through positive progressive action.
Jean Keenan has been the executive director of Life-Planning Center, a Minnesota Displaced Homemaker program and a preemployment program service the women of the Region Nine area, since 2004. Keenan has been the recipient of many awards for her efforts in serving survivors of domestic violence, young Latin women, displaced homemakers and women in transition.
Dr. Deb Bobendrier is a chiropractor and co-owner of Discover Chiropractic, which she owns with her husband, Dr. Cuong Huynh. Bobendrier is currently a faculty member in the School of Health Sciences at Rasmussen College. She has been involved with many community events and programs, including the YWCA Girls on the Run, YWCA Elizabeth Kearney Leadership Program, Arthritis Walk, Relay for Life, Grow MANkato’s Mustache Bash, and many others.
