Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home opens boutique to celebrate 20 years of service

WELLS, Minn. (KEYC) — Inside the Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells, is a boutique that features homemade items and art from local artists.
Funeral Director Susan Nasinec and her family have run the funeral home since 2008.
To celebrate 20 years of service, Nasinec decided to start the boutique shop.
“We have over 17 vendors from the area, [including] Wells, Bryclen, Keister, New Richland, Owatonna, so folks, they call me, they say ‘hey, I got some stuff. Can I put it in the boutique’ and I say sure,” Nasinec explained.
Nasinec says the unique location does not keep customers away.
The shop is open from 8 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
When funerals are in session, families have the option to open or close the shop doors, but most prefer open, as they enjoy browsing for family gifts.
