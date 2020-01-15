Chargers ranked in Class 2A

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Valley Lutheran Boys' Basketball team is currently ranked seventh in Class 2A with talent across the board.
MVL was just one win away from advancing to last year’s state tournament.
The team returned plenty of key pieces from that group and hopes to finish the job in 2020.
“We went pretty far last year, we finished 25-4 and we lost in the section championship and it’s left a bad taste in our mouth and we’re just trying to go farther but just take every game one game at a time,” Dunwa Omot, MVL senior guard, said.
The program jumped back up to Class double A after being single A for about a decade, and it won’t get any easier for MVL after moving out of the highly competitive section 2A tournament, into 2AA.
“It’s a tough little section, with Jordan, with Waseca in there, Belle Plaine, we’re going to have our work cut out for us when the post-season comes and we’ll just see how well we’re playing,” Craig Morgan, MVL head coach, said.
Right now, the team is playing well with just one loss to date as the Chargers work toward finishing strong in the second half of regular season.
“I think it’s just our chemistry, the guys, we like to play together. On and off the court we’re all friends so it kind of turns into our offense an defense, we just know where each other are and play together and have fun,” Omot said.
That chemistry has the Chargers averaging almost 80 points a game this season.
