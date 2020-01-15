Connections Shelter feels a community environment with steady location

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Connections Shelter is two months into it's season for individuals facing food, housing, and employment insecurity.
In previous seasons, the shelter’s guests and staff had to move locations on a weekly basis.
This is the first time the shelter has one place to stay for the entire season.
“It enables us to really provide not only a safe space for people to sleep, but a safe community. When we are all in the same space and we have just much more control over what the space looks and feels like, we are really able to create a home feeling. So, we have noticed that our guests are much closer to each other than they have been in previous seasons,” co-director of the Connections Shelter Collette Brody-Grund said.
Brody-Grund says it is common for guests to have strained relationships with their families, therefore having a community dynamic holds great value.
Connections Shelter plans to announce a new and permanent location in the next couple months for the upcoming seasons.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.