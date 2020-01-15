Discounted curling lessons included with Snow Kato Days

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The popularity of curling has skyrocketed since the 2018 Winter Olympics.
The Mankato Curling Club has noticed an uptick in people trying the sport, practicing and playing the sport. The club is also participating in Snow Kato Days, making it more accessible and cheaper to learn how to play.
"You start here in this hack and go into a lunge. Then, you fall out of the hack and try to keep your balance," explained Mankato Curling Club President Erik Siefkes.
If you have the winter medallion or button that is given out with Snow Kato Days, you get $5 off your lesson.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.