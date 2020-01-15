GFW School Board proposes to close Fairfax school

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop School Board proposes to close the Fairfax school site beginning next school year.
The proposal was addressed last night at the board’s first meeting of the year.
According to the meeting agenda, two board members were in favor of the motion with one against and another still on the fence.
The School Board says the decision will be tied to a potential bond referendum.
A future public hearing will be held to discuss the proposal.
