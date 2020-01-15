Kato Burger Pit opens and joins the trio of localized Mankato food spots

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Kato Burger Pit has opened it's doors.
The new burger and shake spot is located on the corner of Monks Avenue and Stadium Road, where Massad’s once stood.
Kato Burger Pit joins the owner's existing Kato Pizzeria and India Palace food locations.
“We want people to know that we are local. We live here, we love it here, we love the people here. You know, I lived up in the cities for about 8 years and I have lived here for 5 and I absolutely love Mankato. So, it’s just you know, trying to give the people what they want,” owner of the Kato Burger Pit Amarpal Mand said.
The owners intend to grow the menu and eventually utilize the drive thru.
Store hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
