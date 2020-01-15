Local projects included in Governor Walz’s bonding proposal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz unveiled his final bonding packages in his Local Jobs and Projects Plan, an investment of $2.028 billion in General Obligation Bonds.
The Public Safety and Asset Preservation package, an $857 million proposal, includes funding for armories, police stations, fire departments, and aging facilities as well as local roads and bridges. The Quality of Life Package, a $675 million proposal, includes funding for local communities to build town halls, libraries, recreational trails, and transit.
Local projects of note include:
Minnesota Sex Offender Program: St. Peter Campus
The Governor recommends $18.288 million to remodel more than 63,000 square feet of existing space on the St. Peter campus for the Minnesota Sex Offender Program (MSOP). Renovations will increase capacity of MSOP's Community Preparation Services (CPS) by 50 beds, allowing the Department of Human Services (DHS) to comply with court‐ordered transfers of clients out of the secure perimeter and additional clients to participate in reintegration programming.
Southern Minnesota BCA Regional Office and Laboratory
The Governor recommends $125,000 for predesign of a new Bureau of Criminal Apprehension regional office and laboratory facility in Mankato.
Martin County: Veterans Memorial
The Governor recommends $300,000 for a grant to Martin County to complete the back part of the Veterans Memorial. This area is designated for the quiet reflection of friends, family, and others as they remember their loved ones who have served in our armed forces. The total project cost is $793,000.
North Mankato: Caswell Park Improvements
The Governor recommends $10.5 million for a grant to the City of North Mankato for capital upgrades to the Caswell Park softball and soccer complex and for a new indoor field house, which will expand the park's local, regional, and statewide benefit. The total project cost is $16.5 million.
The governor’s office says the entire Local Jobs and Projects Plan includes more local projects than any Governor’s bonding proposal in state history.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.