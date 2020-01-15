Madelia’s Glover sets new program record for points scored in a game

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Madelia boys’ basketball team traveled to Alden for a contest against the Alden-Conger Knights on Tuesday.
Madelia would go on to win by a score of 102-59.
Leading the way for Madelia was Ja’Sean Glover, who set a new Madelia boys’ basketball points record, as he finished with 47 points. Glover also added an additional nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Madelia will travel to Lake Crystal on Friday, Jan. 17, for a game against Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (LCWM), while Alden-Conger’s next game will be on Friday, Jan. 17, at Mankato Loyola.
