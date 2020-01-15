Mankato Area Cornhole to host tournament in Nicollet

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — One local man runs a growing cornhole tournament business and more tournaments are coming to the area this weekend.
Jason Zuehlke, of Mankato Area Cornhole, is hosting yet another tournament this weekend in the Greater Mankato area.
“It’s going to be Saturday at the Nicollet Legion. Sign-up starts at 11 a.m., bags fly at 12 p.m., you can just sign-up the day of and it’s just a way to help our local legions and VFW’s around town,” says Zuehlke.
With the popular lawn game of cornhole quickly becoming a growing sport that has even spawned organizations such as the American Cornhole League, Zuehlke’s business is growing.
He says he sort of stumbled into the business.
"Somebody couldn’t make the tournament so they called me and I ran it. Long story short the rumor got out that I was running tournaments and here I am now. I actually started in 2013 and I’ve grown up to 21 sets of boards,” says Zuehlke.
Zuehlke’s 21 boards are hand-crafted specifically for his business.
"I have a local guy - Copper Woodworks Plus - out of Jordan, Minnesota. He makes all of the ACLU-approved boards that are two foot by four foot, high-quality boards and he also makes the bags that we play with too,” says Zuehlke.
The score towers even have an added bonus.
“He makes the score towers also with the drink holders because you know baggers don’t want to tip over their drinks.”
Being an avid player himself, Zuehlke says he stays busy most weekends running tournaments.
"There’s a lot of behind the scenes. It’s a lot of work, but I enjoy doing it. It’s the people that come that I look forward to meeting. I look forward to meeting new people and all my friends that I’ve played with or against in the past and in the future. It’s just a great family to be around,” says Zuehlke.
Zuehlke’s hosting additional tournaments throughout the year including one at Ribfest this summer.
