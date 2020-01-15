Mankato Area Public Schools invites parents, children to “Screenagers” showings

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Area Public Schools recently announced that it will be hosting two showings of the award-winning documentary “Screenagers.”
The event, which is sponsored by Mayo Clinic Health System – Mankato, is about the emotional well-being of young people related to internet consumption and video use. Insights from testimonials and professionals, including authors and brain scientists, provide solutions to empower young people on how to navigate the digital world.
“Screenagers” was originally released in 2016 and is an all-ages film. Parents who are interested in attending are encouraged to bring their children to the event.
Two showings of the film have been scheduled, with the first being hosted from 7 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 3. This first showing will show “Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age,” the first installment of the two-part series, which will explore risks of screen time for young people and solutions for healthy use.
The second showing will be hosted from 7 to 9 p.m. on March 24, which will include the second film in the “Screenagers” series. “Screenagers Next Chapter: Uncovering Skills for Stress Resilience” was released in 2019 and will be followed by a panel of professionals from the greater Mankato area.
Both events will be hosted in the auditorium at Mankato East Senior High School, located at 2600 Hoffman Road in Mankato.
Visit KEYC’s Community Calendar to view more upcoming events in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.