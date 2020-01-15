Minnesota State’s Hoffner named AFCA DII Coach of the Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State Mavericks Head Coach Todd Hoffner was named as the NCAA Division II Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) on Tuesday.
Hoffner guided the 2019 Mavericks football team to its second national championship appearance in program history and an overall record of 14-1.
Minnesota State has won at least 10 games in six of Hoffner’s 10 seasons with the Mavericks.
In addition to this award, Hoffner was also the recipient of the 2019 AFCA Region 5 Coach of the Year award for the third time in his career, having won the award in 2014 and 2018 as well.
Hoffner has accumulated an overall record of 106-22 during his tenure with the Minnesota State Mavericks, which makes him the second coach in program history to achieve 100 career victory. In addition, Hoffner is two victories away from breaking Dan Runkle’s record and becoming the winningest coach in program history.
