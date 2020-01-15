Organizers excited for more snow ahead of Waseca Sleigh & Cutter Festival

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Scott Roemhildt joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the Waseca Sleigh and Cutter Festival, a six-week celebration that includes a pageant and parade.
The festival started in 1950 when some Waseca residents wanted to take the horses out in the winter and had the idea for a parade. Waseca continues the tradition to this day and expanded upon it.
To learn about all of the events visit http://sleighandcutterfestival.org/
If you would like to help with the festival or have any questions you can contact directly Roemhildt by calling 507-995-9832.
