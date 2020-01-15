Prep Athlete: St. Peter’s Sarah Conlon

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) -- The St. Peter girls’ basketball team already hit the double digit win mark earlier this season as the Saints hope to make a return trip to the state tournament. One of the key pieces to the Saints is senior Sarah Conlon who’s our KEYC News 12 Prep Athlete of the Week.
“Sarah’s always been a good shooter, she puts a lot of time into her craft as far as shooting the basketball. She’s developed mentally, doesn’t fret as many mistakes and being able to move to the next play, next shot. Doesn’t worry if you miss that much, that’s where she’s developed the most, mentally tough,” said Bob Southworth, St. Peter head coach.
Sarah Conlon has been playing on St. Peter’s varsity squad since her ninth grade year, and the guard is one of the premier shooters on the team with a high shooting percentage from beyond the arc.
“Her best skill by far is shooting the basketball. She’s shooting over 50 percent, overall she’s shooting over 50 percent. She’s gotten better driving the ball to the basket, and posting up. She’s able to post up inside and also shoot the three point shot,” said Southworth.
Those percentages have gone up throughout the years thanks in part to having the right mindset on the floor.
“I’ve kind of learned to just keep a steady head, not get too high or low. I struggled with it when I was younger, but it’s nice to play consistently,” said Conlon, Prep Athlete of the Week.
Conlon is taking those talents to the next level with plans to continue her athletic and academic career out in Marshall at Southwest Minnesota State University.
“I think playing basketball in general has taught me a lot about self-control and self-discipline. It’s taught me how to have a good work ethic and put a lot of time into something I love,” said Conlon.
Conlon’s leadership and game-changing ability are why the senior is our KEYC News 12 Prep Athlete of the Week.
