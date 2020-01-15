Scarlets win 30th annual Wuk Fut

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato West, Mankato East/Loyola and Crystal Valley Co-op were all in attendance at the 30th annual Wuk Fut, Tuesday.
Mankato West came in first with a team total of 354 points, Mankato East/Loyola followed with 328 points and Crystal Valley Co-op finished with 316.
On top of the girls’ individual results were Breck Carlson (27.78 and 23.88 seconds), Megan Hiniker (28.36 and 25.54 seconds) and Tianna Johnson (28.49 and 27.68 seconds).
On top of the boys’ individual results were Jason Starks (25.61 and 23.75 seconds), Jackson Glietz (27.02 and 24.13 seconds) and Leo Demars (27.44 and 24.26 seconds).
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.