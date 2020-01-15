St. Peter Public Schools seeking public input on new superintendent

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Saint Peter Public Schools looking for a new superintendent. The district is seeking community input for the selection process via a survey that helps shape the candidate interview questions.
The school board is also working with the Minnesota School Boards Association to provide guidance and assist with the planning.
Two community listening sessions will also be held on January 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the high school and January 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the middle school.
Community members are invited to fill out the survey and attend a listening session.
