Tips for tax season from Tindal & Associates

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Robert Tindal from Tindal & Associates joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss how to prep for tax season.
Tindal says that if someone gets a letter in the mail saying “important tax document,” hold onto it. If you don’t know whether it should be kept or thrown away, contact an expert for advice. By immediately throwing it away, it’ll make it more difficult to get it back if you need it.
Tindal says that a common mistake made by people is when they forget about some of what they had last year, such as stocks in a company.
Tindal & Associates can help review your tax documents and provide advice moving forward.
To learn more visit https://tindalassociates.com/
