University of Minnesota Extension reaching the community through partnerships

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The University of Minnesota Extension is offering a program that gives rural Minnesota community members the opportunity to bring their ideas to life.
The Regional Sustainable Development Partnerships program within extension consists of community members and university faculty.
University of Minnesota Extension faculty and staff are reaching out to greater Minnesota residents directly to identify and support local projects.
“So for each university person we have on the board, we have to have two non-university people so that board makes all the decisions in terms of the priority and what we need to do and they are spread around, so this is unique,” said executive director of the southeast region of the University of Minnesota Extension Regional Sustainable Development Partnerships program, Okey Ukaga.
The Extension’s Regional Sustainable Development Partnerships program contains five different sectors including the Southeast Region that stretches from Mankato to Winona and reaches up to Red Wing and they focus on multiple subjects affecting rural communities.
“Resilient communities, which also includes tourism, sustainable agriculture and food systems, which is like one of the things that we’re involved with statewide is food access in the rural communities, natural resources and then clean energy,” said Jane Olive, chair of the board for the southeast region of the Regional Sustainable Development Partnerships.
The board that goes over ideas and community needs sent their way, is filled with community members itself.
“When people come to us and ask us to participate in a project we’re actually able to do that and make a decision because we’re right on the ground, we live there,” said Olive.
The southeast portion of the Regional Sustainable Development Partnerships is looking for ideas.
“Don’t be restricted, usually people say, ‘Oh maybe it doesn’t fit, is it going to fit?’ If you have any idea, get us the idea. Once we get the idea brief, I will take a look at it, I will have a conversation with you to just clarify and then I give it to a particular group,” said Ukaga.
A direct link and contact information to submit your ideas or identified community needs can be found here or you can contact Ukaga directly at 218-341-6029 or use his email, ukaga001@umn.edu.
